TN soldier fatally shot in home after returning from year-long deployment

LENOIR CITY, Tn. (WAFF) - A Lenoir City, Tennessee soldier was shot to death in his home last week.
Authorities say Jacob Bishop’s mother found her son dead last Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WBIR.
Investigators believe the man had been tied up and shot several times.
Bishop had served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and had just gotten back from a year-long deployment in Poland.
While authorities don’t believe the public is at risk, they say they don’t think this was a random killing and believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Police are looking for a white SUV, believed to have been in the area several days before the murder.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the suspect, they are asked to call the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at 865-986-4823.
