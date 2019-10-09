Some sun and warmer 80s this afternoon

More sunshine than cloud cover expected for this Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Skies stay clear this evening with overnight low temperatures falling near 60 degrees. Temps will continue to warm on Thursday with partly cloudy skies, highs will make it into the middle 80s. Friday will be even warmer with wind out of the south boosting temps into the mid to upper 80s before a cold front will move in late Friday evening.
Right now it looks like periods of light to moderate rain will move in around midnight and will linger through mid-morning on Saturday. Saturday will be a chilly day with temps in the 60s for most of the day. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, some of the coolest air we have seen since April!
Highs on Sunday will make it back into the lower 70s with more seasonal temperatures expected early next week.
