Saints linebacker won’t have to pay fine; school shows support with ‘Child of God’ headbands
St. Louis King of France showed support for a Saints player fined for wearing a headband that expressed his faith. (Source: St. Louis King of France)
By Chris Finch | October 8, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 8:40 AM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie Catholic school showed support to a Saints player by letting students wear headbands expressing their faith.

Demario Davis, a linebacker, was fined by the NFL for wearing a similar headband in week three of the season.

Students at St. Louis King of France School wore "Child of God" headbands to class on Tuesday (Oct. 8). On its Facebook page, the school posted pictures of students and staff along with the message, "Thank you Demario Davis for reminding us that we are all men and women of god and we should lead by example."

Students also wore their favorite Saints jersey in support of the team and Davis.

He was fined $7,000 after wearing a black headband with the words “Man of God” on it. However, he said his agent told him he won an appeal the same day the children wore the headbands. He is donating the fine money to a charity.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement!” he posted on Instagram.

WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won't have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God! Always glory above so I’m taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!! That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody. We’re restocked on the site with more #ManOfGod and #WomanOfGod color options and have added #ChildOfGod. If you haven’t purchased yours yet or didn't get the color you wanted, donations will continue to go to @stdomhospital so now is the time to stock up! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod #WhoDat #TheSaintsAreTheBestTeam Get your headband at: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)

Davis said he planned to sell the headbands to raise money for charity. Wearing any gear not approved by the NFL is subject to be fined.

