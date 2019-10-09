Madison City Schools approves contract to prepare land for new elementary school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools cut it’s first big check in the creation of a new elementary school.
The school board approved a $1.17 million contract with Stanley Landscape Construction Co. to prepare roughly 20 acres of land next to the Wall Triana Kroger.
The work will include leveling the land in preparation for construction, and will begin in early November.
Superintendent Robby Park said the district is still aiming to have the school open by August 2021.
“We’re on a very tight timeline, but in that year in a half we’re confident we can get it built,” he said.
The school will house at least 900 students, and alleviate crowded classrooms.
Madison overwhelming approved a property tax to fund the work in September.
The land is next to Pamela Howard’s home near Cottonwood Trail.
“Traffic is going to be horrendous, right through our front yard,” she said.
"This was a farm, it was like living on a farm when we moved in 20 years ago, but now it's turning into concrete."
It’s unclear what the exact design plans of the school are. A contract has not yet been awarded for the actual building.
