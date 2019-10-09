Huntsville woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a Huntsville woman was killed in a vehicle wreck Tuesday evening.
Huntsville police say at approximately 5:45 p.m., Paibon Navratil was trying to turn left from Brandontown Road to go south on Jordan lane. Another vehicle was in the left lane driving north on Jordan lane.
Police say Navratil attempted to cross over to turn left. Officer believe she did not see the other vehicle.
The other vehicle struck her 2003 Volkswagon Jetta, causing both vehicles to go off the road and come to a stop at a local business on the west side of Jordan Lane.
Navratil, 77, was transported to Huntsville hospital but died from her injuries. Her next of kin was notified by Huntsville Hospital.
The other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Police say neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected.
No charges will be filed.
