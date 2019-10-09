Former Madison County teacher indicted for alleged sex with student

Former Madison County teacher indicted for alleged sex with student
October 9, 2019 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:09 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Madison County teacher Lyndsey Bates was indicted on Monday for allegedly having sex with a student.

Bates was indicted on five charges:

  1. 1-count: School employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student
  2. 1-count: School employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years
  3. 3-counts: School employee distributing obscene material to a student

Bates was arrested in April 2019 after resigning from Madison County High School where she was a teacher and volleyball coach. She bonded out of jail a day after the arrest.

