FBI confirms federal law enforcement operation in North AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the FBI confirms that his agency and the DEA are conducting an operation in North Alabama.
The spokesperson said the operation was spread out over multiple locations but couldn’t confirm which counties or cities agents were working in. He said more information would be provided later.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson did confirm that his agency has assisted with 2 arrests there, he said federal agents had also arrested two more people in Colbert County on their own.
