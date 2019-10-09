Fatal bike vs. car crash now a criminal investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tragedy in Huntsville could also become a crime.
Huntsville Police are investigating a wreck on Wall Triana Highway near Boeing Boulevard that left one bicyclist killed.
Officers said the car hit the bicyclist, and investigators are now waiting on toxicology reports.
It’s not clear exactly what led to the crash.
Huntsville Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the victim was male.
Trailhead Bicycles Co-owner Tommy Reagh said he knew the victim, and he was a responsible biker.
“The one thing is to not dehumanize just because there’s someone is your dadgum way right? There’s somebody’s father, brother, mother.... it’s crazy. It’s crazy that people will go after somebody for what? For what? It’s useless,” he said.
"It's a big small community. It's a tight knit community, everybody may not know someone personally, but at least have heard a name or they seen a face or they've seen someone out riding."
He said respect and space (along with eyes on the road) could help prevent more bicyclist accidents in the future.
