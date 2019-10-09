Athens fined $30K for accidental sewage discharge

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - After an accidental sewage discharge in Athens, the city is now slapped with $30,000 fine.
This happened back in May, and now the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is ordering the city to pay for the mishap.
Athens wastewater crews were working on a sewer line near the Pilgrim’s Pride site when sewage spilled into Swan Creek, killing thousands of fish.
Among those fish was the federally protected slackwater darter, according to our news partners at The News Courier.
The fine will cover fish replacement and investigation costs.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says they’ve already reprimanded the employees involved and conducted extra training to avoid this from happening again.
