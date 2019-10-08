Some charges dropped against Limestone County ‘attack squirrel’ suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Court filings reveal new information in the case against infamous squirrel owner Mickey Paulk.
A judge dismissed some of his charges, according to court filings.
Paulk made national headlines earlier this year when Limestone County deputies raided the home he was living in and found an alleged “attack squirrel." Deputies said he was fedign the squirrel meth, which Paulk denied.
Paulk was later arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, and felon in possession of a pistol.
The stolen property charge was tossed out, but Paulk still faces drug and paraphernalia charges.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.