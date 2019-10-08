Owens Cross Roads animal rescue center earns national recognition

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A local animal rescue organization is getting national recognition.
The Owens Cross Roads animal rescue Felines & Canines “Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center” is being honored by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“It’s huge. We should all be proud collectively,” said the rescue center’s director of development, Kelly Thompson.
This unique facility in Madison County is the recipient of the ASPCA 2019 Henry Bergh Award. The rescue center won the award for effectively addressing a life-threatening challenge for homeless animals in Alabama.
“We foresee a program to expand over the new few years because something like this can end the euthanasia of animals in the south,” Thompson said.
This isn’t your average shelter where you come in and adopt an animal. The workers visit animal control services and shelters across 12 counties in the state, bring them back here, and provide medical care and emotional support to the animals as they prepare to move to parts of the country, like Chicago and New York City where their chances of adoption are improved dramatically.
That’s because those states that have stricter spay and neuter laws so the dogs and cats are adopted within days of arrival.
This shelter is the first of its kind in the nation.
To date, around 3,600 animals have been saved in just the past 15 months. That’s one big reason they are getting national attention for their efforts to save these very adoptable animals.
“What we’re talking about here is recognition at a national level of a development of a program being awarded the highest honor in our country for innovation and impact,” Thompson said.
The staff at the Felines & Canines rescue center will fly to New York to receive this honor on Nov. 14.
And they rely strictly on adoption fees and donations. If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can do so by visiting its website at www.fcrescuecenter.org.
