North Alabama basketball star Tommy Murr to announce college choice Tuesday
Murr has narrowed his decision to three schools (Source: WAFF)
By Carl Prather | October 8, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:35 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindsay Lane Christian Academy basketball standout Tommy Murr will annouce his college commitment live on WAFF 48 Tuesday night.

Murr, a senior point guard from Athens, scored 1,442 points last season. He has scored more than 4,000 points in his high school career.

Murr has narrowed his college decision down to three schools: Lipscomb, Samford and Troy.

Murr has scored more than 4,000 points in three seasons. (Source: WAFF)

He will make the live announcement on WAFF 48 News at 6 on Tuesday, October 8.

