National Children’s Advocacy Center gets over $2M in federal grants

“Under the Enhancing Community Responses to the Opioid Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims, the NCAC will address an urgent gap in crime victim services related to the opioid epidemic and to expand upon existing or establish new programs to provide services to children and youth who are victimized as the result of the opioid crisis. With this $684,498 award, the NCAC will leverage its longstanding community partnerships to transform responses to children in Madison County, Alabama, who have been placed in extremely vulnerable situations as a result of the opioid crisis and parental substance abuse. This funding will enable the NCAC to work with the multidisciplinary team, begin identifying these intersections, assessing unmet needs, and expanding services to ensure these victims are full served.”