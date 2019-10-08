Moulton Fire Department gives away over 500 smoke detectors

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton giveaway was much more successful than expected, according to the fire department.
The fire department planned to hand out free smoke detectors all week. They posted this on Facebook, encouraging Lawrence County residents to come out.
However, they handed out their last one by Monday afternoon.
That’s more than 500 detectors, all given in an anonymous donation earlier this month.
The giveaway is part of the department’s Fire Prevention Week events.
