Man charged with attempted murder of officer injured at Sam’s Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to the Oct. 2 altercation that injured an officer outside Sam’s Club on the Eastern Boulevard.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Willie Thomas Luckie Jr., 53, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery. Duckett said Luckie was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
The charges are related to an incident outside the store in which the unnamed officer was attempting to confront a suspect believed to be stealing merchandise from the store. When the officer confronted Luckie, a struggle ensued.
The suspect was able to flee by vehicle, but not before firing a gun. Duckett said the officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle but was not shot.
The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and a second person inside the vehicle was taken into custody. Duckett said an investigation determined the second person had no knowledge of the theft and did not enter the business or fire a weapon.
Duckett said further investigating found Luckie was responsible for the theft, struggled with the officer, fired the gun and drove the suspect vehicle when leaving the scene.
Luckie was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond amount was not immediately clear.
