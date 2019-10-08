Limestone County awarded state funding for U.S. 72, Mooresville Road intersection

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this year, the Limestone County Engineering Department filed an application with the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) for improvements to the U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road intersection.
On Sept. 29, the ATRIP-II committee awarded the Limestone County Commission $1,410,228.88 in ATRIP-II funds pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act for the addition of turn lanes and a new signal at the U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road intersection.
The committee received 121 applications requesting approximately $148 million in ATRIP-II funding. The Limestone County project was one of 28 projects to be awarded funds for this fiscal year.
The current layout of the intersection and signal phasing requires left and through turning traffic to stack in the same lane and wait on a split signal phase before proceeding through the intersection. This causes traffic to queue to a point that vehicles must wait through multiple signal cycles before clearing the intersection.
Limestone County officials say this intersection is in one of the fastest-growing areas in unincorporated Limestone County. There are currently approximately 1600 residential lots in various stages of development within a 2-mile radius of this intersection.
This intersection is also within 3 miles of the planned intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road and within 5.5 miles of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A Facility. Because of the growth in this area, the traffic counts and delays at this intersection will continue to increase.
“With the awarding of this project, this will alleviate many of these pressures and allow for continued residential and commercial growth," said Limestone County engineer Marc Massey.
“With the increase in traffic that will continue to come from the growth in this area, these improvements will greatly assist in efficiently moving traffic through this intersection,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The Commission would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation for this award and for their continued support of Limestone County.”
