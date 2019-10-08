Huntsville Police searching for Seminole Drive murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are searching for 47-year-old Patrick Lee Terry as a suspect for a weekend murder in Huntsville.
Police say a murder warrant for Terry has been issued.
He’s accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Anthony Fairley around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Terry was last seen driving a 2007 black Ford Explorer with an Alabama license plate numbered 8800BB.
Police say the suspect and victim were acquaintances who had a dispute that led to the fatal shooting. Police say they don’t know what the dispute was about at this time.
