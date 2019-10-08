6 hospitalized in Huntsville transit bus crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people are recovering at the hospital following a crash involving a Huntsville city transit bus.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patton Road and Foster Avenue.
HEMSI officials says it appears that a sport utility vehicle rear-ended the bus.
Five people on board the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is not clear at this time.
