Former north Alabama volunteer fire chief accused of misappropriating funds

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the former chief of the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Approximately a month ago, board members with the volunteer fire department discovered misappropriated funds in their office and asked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Deputies say the investigation revealed more than $5,000 was missing.
Based on these findings, former volunteer fire chief Jason H. Edmonds was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree theft of property and illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card.
His bond was set at $30,000.
The sheriff's office thanked the Georgia Mountain Fire Department for its full corporation during this investigation.