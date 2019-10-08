Florence Mayor says 2020 Census is big for Alabama and city of Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mayor Steve Holt said Alabama is in danger because other states are growing at a faster percentage than Alabama, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Holt said southern states like Florida and Texas have grown at a faster rate than Alabama, putting Alabama at risk to lose a seat in the House of Representatives.
According to the Times Daily, Holt said the census also effects where large retailers decide to set up shop. On top of that, Holt said the state decides how to distribute funding partly based on city growth rate determined by the census.
He used the “Rebuild Alabama” initiative as an example, saying Madison and Florence have comparable populations, but Madison is getting more money because it is growing faster.
He used the "Rebuild Alabama" initiative as an example, saying Madison and Florence have comparable populations, but Madison is getting more money because it is growing faster.
