Man who admitted to Decatur woman’s murder considered the “most prolific serial killer in U.S. history”

(WAFF) - The FBI has confirmed several murder confessions made by Samuel Little, who also admitted to the murder of a Decatur woman, Nancy Stevens.
He was also connected to at least 90 other murders. Now, he’s considered by the FBI to be the most prolific serial killer in US history.
Stevens was killed in Lee County, Mississippi in 2005. Investigators say she was strangled and found dead on the side of the road at the age of 46.
It wasn’t until last year that we learned Little admitted to her murder. Little, who is serving multiple life sentences in Texas confessed to 93 homicides, mostly women, between 1970 and 2005.
On Monday, the FBI verified more than half of those confessions. Investigators say his victims lived all over the country, from California, to Maryland, to South Carolina.
They’re continuing to work to confirm Little’s 40 other murder confessions. Little, meanwhile, who is in failing health, continues to serve out his life sentences.
