Fall temperatures expected today!

Grab a sweatshirt! Temperatures this morning are much cooler than what we have come to expect over the last few weeks.
It finally feels more like fall out there this morning and that should be the case for the better part of the next week. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. There will be a few lingering clouds east of I-65 today and there may even be a scattered shower or two as well for northeast Alabama. Temperatures today will range the mid-70s across the Valley today, with a few spots into the upper 70s and low 80s later this afternoon. Today will be the coolest day for the remainder of the workweek.
We will warm up slightly through the week with the low to mid 80s each afternoon from Wednesday through Friday. We will also be watching Friday and Saturday for our next weathermaker as it looks like another cold front will blast through. This should bring our next rain chances, but also another cool down with morning lows into the low to mid 40s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
