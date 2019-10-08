Fall temperatures expected today!

It finally feels more like fall out there this morning and that should be the case for the better part of the next week. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. There will be a few lingering clouds east of I-65 today and there may even be a scattered shower or two as well for northeast Alabama. Temperatures today will range the mid-70s across the Valley today, with a few spots into the upper 70s and low 80s later this afternoon. Today will be the coolest day for the remainder of the workweek.