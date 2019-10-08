Dynetics aerospace facility opens in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama’s latest aerospace complex is open for business. It only took two years from dirt turning to the grand opening. And now work is about to get started.
Dynetics opened its new Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur on Tuesday. The new facility brings a capability to north Alabama to support the development, integration and structural qualification testing of large aerospace structures.
The complex has three facilities: Test Stand 1, Test Control Center, and the Hardware Integration Facility. Dynetics will use the facility to build the NASA Space Launch System’s Universal Stage Adapter and perform structural testing for the Department of Defense, NASA and commercial customers.
Through a strategic alliance, the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur qualification booster will be tested to validate the Vulcan’s advanced design and manufacturing technology.
The company broke ground on the complex in August 2017.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.