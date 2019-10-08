Deputies: Nightly safety checklist helping decrease break-ins

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is using social media to help prevent crime and promote safety in the county.
That initiative is called #9PMRoutine. It’s used nationwide and is a daily reminder to protect your personal items.
There’s four things on the checklist:
- Is your car locked?
- Are your car and house windows closed?
- Are your house doors locked?
- Is your outdoor property secure?
Sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Swafford says doing this nightly routine could significantly decrease your chances of falling victim to theft or other crimes.
Swafford says around the country, there is close to a 36 percent drop in crime just from doing a nightly routine check.
He says they’re going to look at the data after six months to see the effect here.
