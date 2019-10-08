Clearing out & comfortable 70s this afternoon

Cloud cover will gradually start to thin out from west to east this afternoon with comfortable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Skies continue to clear out overnight with low temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50s. The rest of the work week is trending a bit warmer with mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday through Friday, high temps will make it into the middle 80s each afternoon.
Another cold front will move into the Tennessee Valley late Friday evening into Saturday and will bring another round of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. We will likely hit our high temperature early Saturday morning in the 70s and temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day. Sunday morning will be “chilly” with low temperatures in the middle 40s!
