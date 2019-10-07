Tennessee State Troopers: Fayetteville teen died after hay bale fell from truck

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - It’s a tragedy that’s left the Fayetteville community mourning.
Tennessee State Troopers confirmed to WAFF 48 News that Fayetteville High School senior Tate Tuten died in a car crash Saturday after a hay bale fell out of the truck he was following.
The state trooper said the driver of the truck has not been charged. Tuten was a soccer player and football player for the high school.
Fayetteville Head Football Coach Kenny Morson said Tuten had the respect of his classmates, teammates and the community.
“Never saw a bad situation with Tate in those hallways. Everyone loved him from the 9th grade all the way up to the 12th grade. He definitely had an impact on everybody’s lives in that school," he said.
Morson said the death brought the team from the high of Friday night’s victory to heart break.
“Just remembering [Tuten] celebrating in the locker room with the team, running around, having a ball after the championship. That will be very vivid in all out minds,” he said.
“[The team is taking it] Rough. Really bad. They were all close to Tate. It’s been tough for them.”
He said now the team has a new goal and purpose.
“State for Tate. They’ve got a different look about them right now. They’ve got a mission in hand and they’re excited to move forward for him,” he said.
Visitation with the family will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Higgins Funeral Home.
A life celebration will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Fayetteville First Presbyterian Church. The burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery.
