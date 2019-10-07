Sparkman High School senior killed in weekend car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sparkman High School senior is dead following a car crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 Sunday morning on U.S. 72 at the 89-mile marker less than a mile west of Huntsville. Lauren Elizabeth Wallace was killed when the 2012 Ford Focus she was a passenger in left the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The driver, also 17-years-old was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Chris Shaw, Principal at Sparkman High School, sent us a statement this morning.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lauren Wallace. Lauren was a senior at Sparkman High School. She passed away Sunday morning following a car accident. We are asking the Sparkman Family, and the entire Madison County School Family, to keep Lauren’s family in their prayers during the coming days.”
Lauren worked at a haunted house attraction in Killen called Arx Mortis. The owner, Vinny Grosso, sent us this statement.
“The Arx Mortis cast and crew were devastated to learn of the passing of one of our actors, Lauren Wallace. Although she was new to our team, she made her mark as an extraordinary member of our cast through her enthusiasm, love for acting, and dressing in character. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”
