Rainy weather and cooler temperatures today!

A cold front is moving into the Tennessee Valley from the northwest this morning and that is bringing lines of showers and storms as well as gusty winds. This is bringing some much needed rainfall to many spots across the Tennessee Valley and should continue to do so throughout the middle of the day today. Rainfall will be steady to start the day and is expected to taper off through the afternoon as the line of showers and storms pushes into northeastern Alabama. As it does, the wind will pick up from the northwest driving in cooler temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will be their warmest this morning into the low to mid 70s, but will likely fall into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Rainfall will be heaviest in northwest Alabama where we have the best chance at seeing more than an inch, while places to the east of I-65 will be between 0.50” to 1.00”.