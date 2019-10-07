Rain showers ending after sunset tonight

Needed rainfall continues this afternoon as the cold front continues to push through the Tennessee Valley, temps are near 70 degrees with overcast skies and breezy winds.
Showers will gradually taper off from west to east after sunset tonight with slow clearing overnight, lows will be comfortable in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday looks to be very nice with high temps in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures will warm back above average for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Another cold front will come through Friday into Saturday and will bring our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms.
