Police investigate shooting on Temperance Street in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Officers with Huntsville police responded to a home on the 12000 block of Temperance Street in reference to a person that was shot on Sunday afternoon around 5:30.
Investigators say the victim told police he was in a physical altercation with another man who he only knew by nickname. He said the offender shot him and then left the area with two other males.
His injury is not life threatening an he was not forthcoming about why the they were in an altercation and would not answer questions to assist in the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.
