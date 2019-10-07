Huntsville Police investigating fatal weekend shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
A spokesperson for the police department said officers arrived at a building in the 200 block of Seminole Drive and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound outside. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police say they are still gathering information, the victim’s name wasn’t provided and no other details about the shooting were released.
