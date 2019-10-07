Former UA golfer Cheyenne Knight wins LPGA Tour

THE COLONY, Tx. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide athlete Cheyenne Knight became the first Alabama women’s golfer to win the LPGA Tour after the final round of the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas on Sunday.
Knight took the lead with a birdie on Hole 17 to close out the final round with a 5-under par 66 for a two-shot victory, the UA athletic department reports. The ALedo Texas native finished at 18-under par over four rounds of the VOA Classic
“We are happy and proud for Cheyenne,” UA head coach Mic Potter said. “She has always been a tremendously hard worker, but her ability to persevere through a difficult year truly shows what Cheyenne is made of.”
In her three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Knight was a three-time All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection, while also be named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year in 2015-16 and the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2016-17. Knight had four career tournament victories with the Tide, including the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, and ended her UA tenure with a 71.54 scoring average, which ranks No. 3 in school history.
