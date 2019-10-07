Former UA golfer Cheyenne Knight wins LPGA Tour

In her three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Knight was a three-time All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection, while also be named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year in 2015-16 and the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2016-17. Knight had four career tournament victories with the Tide, including the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, and ended her UA tenure with a 71.54 scoring average, which ranks No. 3 in school history.