Father arrested after 2-year-old found alone on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Collinsville man is in the DeKalb County Detention Center after a 2-year-old child was found alone in the roadway Saturday night.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday that a small child was alone in the roadway on County Road 12 south of Collinsville. Emergency medical personnel found the child but were unable to locate a parent nearby.
Responding deputies say they checked the nearest residence but no one was home. Shortly after, the father of the child, 31-year-old Dustin Smith emerged from a field near the home.
Smith was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large quantity of Xanax pills. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child in need of supervision.
More charges may be pending upon further investigation.
The Department of Human Resources was notified and placed the child in custody of a relative.
“This is exactly why we feel so strongly about not having narcotics around children; the two do not mix. This child could have been seriously hurt, killed, or abducted due to this parent’s negligence,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “I’d like to thank the emergency medical technicians who found the child and commend our deputies for handling this situation so well. If it had not been for them, this situation could have been a whole lot worse.”
