AL women spread breast cancer awareness with “boxing out cancer” photo shoot

Source: Shandrika Christopher (Source: Shandrika Christopher)
October 7, 2019 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 1:40 PM

ANNISTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of Alabama women are spreading awareness and hope for breast cancer survivors and patients by “boxing out cancer.”

Shandrika Christopher teamed-up with fellow breast cancer survivors Jackie Judkins and Temecha Williams for an inspirational photo shoot at the end of September.

The women are hoping to spread the word about breast cancer, “we have to stick together as women and uplift one another,” they said.

All three women are breast cancer survivors, we’re told Jackie Judkins just finished her last round of chemotherapy in September. Temecha Williams has been in remission for the last year, and Shandrika Christopher beat cancer 6 years ago.

The photographs were taken by Cameron Christopher and Tina Goodman.

