AAA offering free ways to protect your car from theft

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - AAA is offering a way to help protect your car from theft, for free. The auto club will provide Vehicle Identification Number etching, for no cost to both members or non members.
AAA says this reduces thefts by making it tougher for thieves to re-sell the vehicle or its parts.
The etching is done by chemically stenciling the VIN number permanently onto all of the windows of a vehicle.
The process takes approximately 15 minutes per vehicle.
