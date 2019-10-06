WAFF morning crew takes part in Madison parade Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Covering your community in Madison were some familiar faces really got into the fun at the downtown parade.
Morning anchors Trent Butler and Haley Baker were part of Saturday’s festivities. Reporter Allen Stroud, who continues to battle stage 4 lung cancer, felt well enough to join Trent and Haley. Allen just finished another round of chemotherapy last week.
The parade was just a warm-up for the main event.
The Madison Street Festival, held in the historic downtown, is the city’s largest event. It attracts some 35,000 people every year.
They call it a celebration of the people, art, food, and music of Madison. It’s an opportunity to celebrate some of the best North Alabama has to offer.
