Three people killed in less than 24 hours in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A very deadly stretch on the roads in Madison County -- 3 deadly wrecks in 24 hours. That includes a pedestrian hit and killed on Memorial Parkway.
It happened just after ten o’clock on Friday night, on the parkway near Cook Avenue close to Krispy Creme. We are still waiting on word of the identity of the victim that died in the accident. Police tell us no charges will be filed against that driver.
The second deadly wreck -- a driver was killed in a head-on collision 8 miles north of Huntsville on Harvest Road. It happened at 3:30 Saturday morning. 24-year-old Jahmal Terrell Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities tell us Jones was killed when his Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram head-on. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with injuries. No word yet on that driver’s condition.
And the third deadly wreck in 24 hours in Madison County happened in Owens Cross Roads on Highway 431. A 50-year-old woman was killed in that crash, Friday afternoon around 4:30. We’re told she was the only person involved in the wreck.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.