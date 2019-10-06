Three people killed in less than 24 hours in Madison County

The second deadly wreck -- a driver was killed in a head-on collision 8 miles north of Huntsville on Harvest Road. It happened at 3:30 Saturday morning. 24-year-old Jahmal Terrell Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities tell us Jones was killed when his Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram head-on. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with injuries. No word yet on that driver’s condition.