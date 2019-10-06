State & county leaders to answer taxpayers questions during community meeting

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Covering your community in Lawrence County. There’s a meeting scheduled for later this month that could answer a lot of taxpayers’ questions.
The meeting is being hosted by Kyle Pankey, Lawrence County Commissioner District 3. Guest speakers include ACCA Sonny Brasfield, State Representative Proncey Robertson, State Senator Garlan Gudger, Lawrence County Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson, and Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton.
Speakers will address the state’s gas tax, the 2020 census and business license and mobile home registration enforcement.
The meeting is October 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Moulton Baptist Church fellowship hall.
The event is free and open to the public.
