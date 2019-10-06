Huntsville Animal Shelter facing overcrowding crisis; waving fees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overcrowding crisis at Huntsville Animal Shelter means you can get a new best friend for free. The shelter is waiving fees for all adult pet adoptions all week long.
They’ve got a lot of cats that need new homes. The shelter has also taken in more than 80 adult dogs in just the last week and has run out of room to house all those pups. That means they are literally giving them away, all week long. All you have to do is go to the shelter and pick out the one you like.
“We have so many dogs in our shelter. Especially adult medium to large size dogs. We got so many colors, and shapes and breeds. And they need a home. We are overwhelmed with dogs. We’re busting at the seams, so to say,” said Karen Buchan with Huntsville Animal Services.
The special runs through next Saturday. You can pick up your free pet any day of the week. Huntsville Animal Services is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5, except on Tuesday, when it is open until 6. The shelter is open on Saturday from 9 to 3. It’s located at 4950 Triana Boulevard.
