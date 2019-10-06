Heatwave wrapping up, rain chances and cooler temperatures

The heatwave is coming to a close, and a cold front will bring rain and temperatures close to normal.
A few isolated showers are on the radar this morning. The cold front to the northwest will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Rain looks more possible in northwest Alabama. Highs will be in the low 80s.
The cold front will pass early Monday morning. Monday will have the highest rain coverage, especially during the day.
Between today and Monday, around 1-3" of rain is possible. Higher rain totals could be possible in northwest Alabama. This won't be a drought buster but still welcomed.
After the cold front passes, cooler air replaces the record-breaking heat. Afternoon highs during the workweek are expected to peak into the 70s and overnight lows dipping into the 50s most days.
