Fallen Huntsville firefighter added to memorial wall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big honor for one of Huntsville’s bravest. Caleb Atnip’s name is now on the Alabama Firefighter Memorial Wall.
He was added to the memorial in a ceremony Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. The 26-year-old died March 21, 2017, from colon cancer.
He was added to the memorial because it is believed the cancer was caused by his work as a firefighter.
The Huntsville Fire Department’s bagpipe band attended this ceremony, along with Atnip’s family and friends.
Atnip joined the Huntsville Fire Department in 2011.
