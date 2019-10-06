Fallen Huntsville firefighter added to memorial wall

October 5, 2019 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 8:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big honor for one of Huntsville’s bravest. Caleb Atnip’s name is now on the Alabama Firefighter Memorial Wall.

He was added to the memorial in a ceremony Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. The 26-year-old died March 21, 2017, from colon cancer.

He was added to the memorial because it is believed the cancer was caused by his work as a firefighter.

The Huntsville Fire Department’s bagpipe band attended this ceremony, along with Atnip’s family and friends.

Atnip joined the Huntsville Fire Department in 2011.

