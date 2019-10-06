Dept. of Corrections searching for inmate who escaped work release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Department of Corrections is searching for Austin Patrick Hall. Prison officials say he escaped from Camden Work Release Center in Wilcox County. He was sentenced to 117 months in prison on theft of property charges ib Coosa County.
Hall is 24-years-old, 5′9″, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections.
