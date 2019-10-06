Community mourns loss of Fayettville High School student

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fayetteville High School student-athlete Tate Tuten died on Saturday afternoon in a car crash, Director of Fayetteville City School Janine Wilson confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.
Wilson asked for prayers for “our Tiger family,” saying Tuten was FHS senior, football and soccer player.
This post, shared by the city of Fayetteville’s Facebook page, shows a touching tribute to Tuten.
We will continue to update this story as we get more details.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.