Cold front to bring rain and storms Monday

Strong southeasterly winds will gust over 20 mph and cloud cover will continue to increase in front of the cold front off to the northwest.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight into the morning commute on Monday. The cold front will move through on Monday morning bringing widespread rain showers to the area, highs will only be in the lower 70s on Monday. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rainfall can be expected as the front moves through along with wind gusts over 20 mph.
The rest of the week looks quite nice and dry with highs staying near average in the 70s to low 80s. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Friday into Saturday.
