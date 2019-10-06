BREAKING: Crews working to recover body found in Smith Lake in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are working to recover a body found in Smith Lake near where Troy teacher Kelsey Starling went missing three months ago.
Our sister station WBRC is reporting that divers went down for the recovery sometime after 7:00 Saturday night. The body was discovered about 44 feet down in the waters of Smith Lake. Crews say the water has been cold so they believe the body will be well preserved. Once the body is recovered the medical examiner will confirm the identity and perform an autopsy.
This is the area near where Starling went missing after she was thrown from a boat during a crash on Smith Lake on July 4th.
In August, William Jackson Fite of Decatur, who was driving the boat Starling was on, pleaded guilty to boating under the influence. Nick and Jodi Suggs are charged with criminally negligent homicide in relation to this case. Last month, a judge set their jury trial for February 3rd.
This is a developing story. Check back with more updates.
