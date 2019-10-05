Matilda comes to North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Matilda the Musical will premiere in North Alabama in late October.
The cast and crew is made up of more than 100 local artists and is put on by Lyrique Music Productions.
“Award-winning director and Broadway theater veteran Luz Tolentino-Ladrillono helms the production with a book by Tony Award winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin,” according to a press release from Lyrique Music Productions.
“We are thrilled to bring Matilda the Musical to northern Alabama,” said Kenneth Lones, board president of the non-profit Lyrique Music Productions. “The story is particularly timely with current events, and we know audiences will appreciate the relevancy, emotion and humor in this incredible show.”
Lyrique Music Productions focuses on educating young artists and providing opportunities through musical theater productions and master classes with some of the best professionals in the business. Young aspiring artists learn by doing and participate in all aspects of theater and the production process including directing, choreography, performing, technical design, costuming and more, according to the release.
The public can enjoy preview performances by the cast of Matilda the Musical at Bridge Street on October 4th and 5th. The cast and crew also will appear at the Madison City Street Festival on October 5th.
Performances will be from October 18-20 and October 23-27, all performances will be at the Lee High School Theater main stage.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.