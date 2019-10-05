Huntsville City Schools financial officer resigning Oct. 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The second chief school financial officer is leaving the Huntsville City Schools system in less than a year. Tina Hancock, the current CSFO, announced her resignation Thursday. Her last day will be oct. 11.
At Thursday’s Board of Education work session, Superintendent Christie Finley thanked Hancock for her service.
“I’d like the opportunity to be able to thank her myself. On behalf of the board and me, it has been a pleasure working with you," said Finley.
Hancock was hired in February after the Board of Education accepted former CSFO Bob Hagood's resignation in December of 2018.
During her tenure, Hancock had the challenging task of righting major financial woes that set the system back millions of dollars.
She told the board this week she believes they are in the best position for continued long-term financial growth.
“Everybody wants to hire her," admitted Finley. "That’s what happens when you build a good leader, and she’s a good leader, people want you on their team.”
The job was posted Friday and will remain live for at least two weeks.
Elisa Ferrell, District 3 representative, says it will take three to four months before someone is hired.
James Brumley will serve as interim CSFO.
