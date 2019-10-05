Gusty winds and some scattered showers Sunday

High temperature records were broken yet again this afternoon but this may be our last very hot day of 2019!
Isolated rain showers will be possible overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s. Strong southeasterly winds will gust over 20 mph and cloud cover will increase in front of the cold front on Sunday with more seasonal highs in the low to middle 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop as early as the morning hours and will linger throughout the day.
The cold front will move through on Monday bringing widespread rain showers to the area, highs will only be in the lower 70s on Monday. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall can be expected as the front moves through along with wind gusts over 20 mph.
The rest of the week looks quite nice and dry with highs staying below average in the 70s, Fall has finally arrived!
