Lincoln County family seeking justice after pony, horses shot at farm

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tn. (WAFF) - A Lincoln County family left their home for family fun, but returned to tragedy.
The Adkinson family in the Dellrose community is looking for justice after coming home to find two of their horses and a pony shot dead.
Dustin Adkinson said it’s a 30 thousand dollar loss, but the deepest wound is his daughter’s pony (named Smoke) was lost.
“She could play with it in a barn, slide up to it on a chair, jump up on it and ride him around. Really great pony, and to try to explain to her that when you get home you can’t ride your smoke anymore. That’s a tough deal,” he said.
Dustin Adkinson said neighbors found smoke and two other horses shot at point-blank range from the road.
Lincoln County deputies are still investigating and are offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information.
The department’s post on Facebook about the killings has already been shared more than 450 times.
Meanwhile, Adkinson said his daughter (three-year-old Zelma Ann) is having to deal with the loss of a friend and barrel racing partner.
“You shouldn’t have to explain to your daughter why or how her pony died in them circumstances. All I can tell her is that her pony is in Heaven and we can’t ride her anymore,” he said.
Back on Earth, the shooting is leaving him with questions.
“Was we just a random target or was we targeted? That’s the hard part,” he said.
"We just want to know that's it's not going to happen again. We live in a remote place where things like this shouldn't happen."
If you have any information, reach out to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office.
As for young Zelma, there's a happy ending.
A neighbor gave her a new pony named Cupcake.
