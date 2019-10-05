Another hot day, but rain and cooler temperatures on the way

Nice changes in the forecast are on the way, but first, today will be another sunny and unseasonably hot day. The first half of the day will be nice, but the heat cranks up this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Moisture in the air will also increase through the day, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon. Any rain that develops should dwindle after sunset.
A cold front currently in the middle of the country in the great plains will move through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a decent shot for showers and thunderstorms Sunday, and a hefty chance for rain Monday. The Tennessee Valley could receive around 1-3" of rain between those two days.
After the cold front passes, temperatures will take a nice dive, and highs will fall into the 70s and lows into the 50s for most days. Another cold front is anticipated for next Friday, and we could see more rain to wrap up the workweek and go into the weekend.
